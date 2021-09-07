Brazen burglar who was confronted twice as he targeted Halifax homes is jailed

A judge at Bradford Crown Court heard today that 47-year-old drug addict Stephen Haldenby had nearly 200 offences on his criminal record dating back to the 1980s and already had more than half a dozen convictions for house burglary.

In March this year Haldenby, of Edward Close, Southowram, forced his way into a woman’s Halifax home while she was out and “ransacked” the premises before fleeing with stolen property including cash and jewellery.

Two days after that tea-time attack Haldenby was confronted by the daughter of a man with mobility issues when she arrived at her vulnerable father’s house shortly after 9.30am.

Prosecutor Nicola Hoskins said the woman caught Haldenby fiddling with door, but he casually told her:”I’m sorry I got the wrong house.”

About half an hour later Haldenby was challenged by another householder when he found the defendant armed with a screwdriver and trying to remove the beading from his rear door.

Haldenby claimed he had been there looking for scrap before running away.

The court heard that DNA tests and CCTV footage had led to Haldenby being linked to the crimes and last month he pleaded guilty to two attempted break-ins and one offence of house burglary.

His solicitor advocate Saf Salam said Haldenby had been drug free for 18 months following his release from a previous jail sentence, but the pressure of having council tax arrears led to drug abuse again and a downward spiral.

He said his client had been addicted to heroin and crack cocaine since he was 19.

Recorder Abdul Iqbal QC said Haldenby’s record consisted of 191 offences relating to 36 separate court appearances.

“So you are an habitual thief and an habitual burglar who in my opinion shows no respect at all for the property of others,” the judge told Haldenby.