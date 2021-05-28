Brighouse man charged by police after 12-year-old boy left in critical condition after crash

Richard John (also known as Richard Allan)) of Brighouse, West Yorkshire, was arrested in the Dukinfield area of Lancashire.

He was later charged with causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop or report an injury after a road traffic collision and perverting the course of justice

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

A Brighouse man has appeared in court

He has again been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday June 23 2021.

At around 3.50pm on Tuesday May18 , police were called a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Barlow Moor Road, Chorlton.