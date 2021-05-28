Brighouse man charged by police after 12-year-old boy left in critical condition after crash
A man has been charged after boy was left in a critical condition following a collision in south Manchester last week.
Richard John (also known as Richard Allan)) of Brighouse, West Yorkshire, was arrested in the Dukinfield area of Lancashire.
He was later charged with causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop or report an injury after a road traffic collision and perverting the course of justice
He was remanded in custody and appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He has again been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday June 23 2021.
At around 3.50pm on Tuesday May18 , police were called a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Barlow Moor Road, Chorlton.
A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.