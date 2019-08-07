Brighouse scooter rider fails drug test by road policing unit

A scooter rider has tested positive for drug driving in Brighouse.

The West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit initially stopped the driver on July 23 for carrying a pillion.

Scooter seized by police (Picture by West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit)

The vehicle was seized for the driving offence and the rider arrested for providing a positive drug wipe sample.

The road policing unit is responsible for the policing of the road network throughout the Force, an area of 2029 km2 with a population of approximately 2,108,000 people.

Within this area there are roads of all types including one of the busiest motorway networks in Europe.

This network includes the M62 Trans-Pennine motorway; the highest and the most congested in the country.

As well as the M62 the unit also cover the M1, M621, M606, A1 and A1(M); a total distance of over 213 carriageway miles in some of the most challenging of environments.

Safer Roads Officers are part of a larger team of officers and operate from two strategically placed bases to cover the Force area; including the motorway network and to maximize the use of the resources available at any one time.

This co-location helps to facilitate effective relationships with local NPT and Response Commanders to jointly tackle local issues.

