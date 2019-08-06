Teenager on illegal moped flees from officers during Calderdale police chase

A moped has been seized from a teenager after a police chase through the streets in Calderdale

Team 2 Neighbourhood Policing Officers PC 1572 Johnson and PC 1969 Clough were on mobile patrol in Lightcliffe on August 3 when they saw the moped driving towards them on Wakefield Road.

The police chase occurred in Lightcliffe

The moped was being ridden by a male wearing a helmet and was carrying a pillion passenger without a helmet.

When the teen saw the police, the rider of the moped attempted to evade the officers by turning sharply into a side street.

Officers made attempts to stop the vehicle but the moped failed to stop.

After a short pursuit the moped was stopped and the rider detained.

The rider, a 16-year-old male has been reported for the offences of having no insurance and no licence.

A spokesperson fort West Yorkshire Police said the moped was seized and will most likely be crushed.

