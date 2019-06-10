Brighton police hunting sex offender in Halifax who is wanted on prison recall

Police in Brighton and Hove believe a sex offender wanted on a prison recall could be in the Halifax area.

Officers are looking for 59-year-old Andrew Philip Greenwood who is wanted for recall to prison, having failed to comply with the terms of prison release licence.

Greenwood, who formerly lived in Sackville Road, Hove, is described as white, 6 foot, of slim build, with brown eyes, short brown thinning hair. He speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

He had been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on May 3 2018 having pleaded guilty to failing to comply with his registered sex offender notification requirements, but was released on licence on June 8 2018 having already served time in custody on remand from October 25 2017 awaiting trial.

He then failed to report his whereabouts to the police with three days under the terms of his sex offender registration requirements, and also failed to report to Probation as directed.

Police want to interview him about the offence of continuing to fail to comply with his sex offender notification requirements on his address and any change in circumstances, and therefore being unlawfully at large.

There is no evidence that Greenwood is currently presenting a direct risk to members of the public but he is a registered sex offender for life and is clearly failing to co-operate with law enforcement as required by law.

Anyone who has seen Andrew Greenwood or knows where he may be is asked to contact police right away by calling 101, quoting Sussex serial 289 of 07/06.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Greenwood is a registered sex offender for life as a result of being given a six-year sentence at Leeds Crown Court on 29 July 1994 for attempted rape.

