The three-car accident happened on Burnley Road in Luddenden Foot shortly before 5.40pm.

The driver of one of the cars – a 19-year-old man – was confirmed dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash involved a blue Seat Ibiza, a red Volkswagen Take Up and a black BMW 320D.

The crash happened on Sunday

Police say the Seat – being driven by the teenager who died - was travelling along the A646 Burnley Road towards Halifax when it attempted to overtake the Take Up close to the junction with Rose Grove, causing minor damage to the VW’s wing mirror.

The Seat then continued along the road before it was involved in a head-on collision with the BMW on a sweeping left-hand bend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it to call 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1477 of May 7.

As reported by the Courier, the road was shut in both directions for several hours while police investigated.

The air ambulance is also understood to have been called.

The same road was also shut earlier in the day after a woman was hit by a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad