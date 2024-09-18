Buttershaw accident: Third arrest after crash which left teen in critical condition and major route in and out of Calderdale shut
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 24-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the serious crash which shut Halifax Road near Shelf for several hours while police investigated.
He remains in police custody at this time.
A 17-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Buttershaw on Monday night.
Police described his condition yesterday as “critical”.
Two other men – both aged 33 - were arrested yesterday by officers investigating the crash.
One has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and the other man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both remain in police custody.
Anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage of the vehicle involved is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1763 of September 16.