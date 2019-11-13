Calderdale burglars attack and damage front door in attempted break in

Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for help after an attempted burglary that left a door badly damaged.

An attempt was made to break into a house on Beechwood Park, Bailiff Bridge, between 1.45am and 3am on Novemnber 11.

The attempted burglary happened in Bailiff Bridge

The lock on the front door was attacked and damage was caused but no entry was gained.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries have been undertaken in the area in relation to available CCTV and officers from Calderdale CID are following up on these enquiries. If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries please contact 101 or via our webchat service on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can be passed onto the police by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting reference number 13190578917

Details can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

