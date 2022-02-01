Calderdale charity heartbroken after 'mindless' graffiti vandals strike at shop

The RSPCA Hebden Bridge charity shop in Bridge Gate was the subject of the attack over the weekend.

Pictures show how the perpetrators sprayed the outside of the shop with black paint.

Posting on its Facebook page the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch said: "We were heartbriken to see that our RSPCA Hebden Bridge Charity Shop had been vandalised with graffiti over the weekend.

Damage to the charity shop in Hebden Bridge

"Sadly, this can't just be cleaned off or even simply painted over - so we've had no option but to have this covered by a specialist graffiti cover painter - at a cost to the charity.

"All of our staff work tirelessly to care for our animals or to help raise the vital funds needed to support our animal centre.

"So it's a huge shame that we have to waste vital money and resources on having this mindless damage repaired.

"However, we're proud of our network of charity shops and we're working hard to make sure our Hebden Bridge Shop is back to its former glory as soon as possible for all of our wonderful customers.

"If you'd like to show your support, simply shopping in and/or donating to any of our charity shops will help us generate the funds needed to find forever homes for over 500 animals every year.

" To find out more about how you can support us by adopting, fostering, shopping, donating, volunteering and more, visit: www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk"