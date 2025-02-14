Calderdale court cases: Calderdale man in court accused of string of thefts

A Calderdale man has appeared before magistrates charged with fraud and a series of thefts.

Nathan Hayley, 22 of Huddersfield Road in Brighouse, appeared before Leeds Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday charged with 20 criminal offences.

They were 10 thefts from vehicles, three burglaries, four vehicle interferences, theft of a vehicle and fraud by false representation.

He has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

He appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court

The 22-year -old was remanded to next appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on February 19.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

