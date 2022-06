West Yorkshire Police's Calder Valley team said they seized the car yesterday (Wednesday) because the driver had no insurance.

"Despite the drivers best efforts to persuade officers, including putting a curse on PC Burn, he still wasn't allowed to continue on his way without the all important insurance," they posted on social media.

"Vehicle has been seized and driver reported."

