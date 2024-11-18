Calderdale man in court charged with ABH
A man from Brighouse has been arrested and charged with actual bodily harm (ABH).
Kurt Poole, 41 and of of Fix View Yard in Rastrick, has admitted the offence.
He and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court for sentencing on Monday, January 27.
If you have concerns or information about crime in your area, you can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or by using the live chat on the force’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.