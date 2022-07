The victim was on a footpath close to Sycamore Drive at 8.45pm when he was approached by two other men.

They asked him for cash before punching him in the face and kicking him on the ground.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1763 of July 27.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses