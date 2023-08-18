Calderdale police called to deal with 15 incidents of domestic violence a day, say councillors

Lead member of a review into domestic abuse conducted by a Calderdale Council scrutiny board, Coun Helen Rivron, said: “This is a massive issue that affects all communities of Calderdale.”

The report said the daily number was a “staggering figure”.

Coun Rivron (Lab, Ovenden) said all partner agencies contributing to the report had done so openly and honestly and the report reiterated the high level of commitment all were giving to tackle domestic abuse.

The report, requested by the council’s Children and Young People’s Scrutiny Board, will be sent to the authority’s Cabinet, to West Yorkshire Police and to the NHS for their consideration.

Some school headteachers are among other groups who will be sent a copy of the report, which identifies where progress has been made and where it has stalled since the last review in 2019 – at that time it was reported Calderdale had the highest levels of domestic abuse in West Yorkshire.

Coun Rivron said there had been progress in education and schools, with schools’ role very important in recognising incidents and educating on positive relationships.

Work with perpetrators was contentious, and remained a challenge, but was “crucially important in breaking the cycle of domestic abuse for the next generation”, said the five councillors in their cross-party report, which makes recommendations.

Addressing prevention includes education perpetrators to manage and change their behaviour and further work in conjunction with Calderdale Women Centre and other organisations should be done, the report recommends.

A dual diagnosis – mental health and substance abuse issues – is not going to be replaced by health partners but should be as a matter of urgency, said the report.

Funding a sanctuary scheme, possibly costing as little as £2,000 per annum on a year-on-year basis, is a practical issue and would be very cost effective, relatively inexpensive and allowing victims of domestic violence to remain safe in their own homes, say the councillors.

Another crucial aspect of domestic violence which is often not well understood and subject of many misconceptions is that of honour-based violence.