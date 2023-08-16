Here's what's coming to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax for the rest of 2023

The new season brochure is hot off the press from the Victoria Theatre Halifax and once again features a jam-packed season of events.

Fans of live music are spoilt for choice. Two of the most successful names of the nineties will be live on stage - Ocean Colour Scene on Thursday, August 24 and Gabrielle who is celebrating 30 Years of Dreaming with a sold-out show on Saturday, October 14.

The music of sixties will be performed by Maximum Rhythm n’ Blues featuring The Manfreds on Friday, October 20 followed by The Sensational 60s Experience who celebrate their 60th anniversary tour on Friday, November 10.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Iconic showman Ben Portsmouth performs his jaw-dropping This Is Elvis on Friday, October 6 and Go Your Own Way take you on a journey through the songbook of Fleetwood Mac on Thursday, October 19.

Critically acclaimed Belinda Davids also returns to Halifax, following her Britain’s Got Talent Finals appearance on Saturday, October 21 with The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston.

The Halifax Choral Society who have been performing at the Victoria Theatre since the venue first opened are returning with two very special concerts this autumn. On Sunday, November 5 Mendelssohn’s thrilling choral masterpiece Elijah will be performed alongside the Leeds Philharmonic Chorus and the Skipton Building Society Camerata, and on Saturday, December 2 is the return of the ever-popular Carols and Brass Concert accompanied by the Black Dyke Band and students from Bradshaw Primary School Choir.

There really is something for everyone this season. Grayson Perry presents A Show All About You on Saturday, September 30 and Miriam Margolyes takes an unforgettable adventure through her life and strong opinions on Thursday, October 12. Sport fans can join cricketing legend Henry Blofeld on Thursday, September 14 when he reflects on his extraordinary life, and one of the Head Coaches from the 2023 Rugby World Cup Warren Gatland shares stories from his career on Wednesday, November 8. Sally Morgan aka Psychic Sally the nation’s favourite psychic is also back on Thursday, November 9.

Comedy fans have a choice of shows including Dave Gorman on Friday, November 17 and The Importance of Being… Earnest a spectacular and hilarious new take on Oscar Wilde’s classic on Saturday, November 18. A brand new musical comedy is created live in front of your eyes in the multi award winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical on Thursday, November 16.

The season closes with the Victoria Theatre’s magical family pantomime Cinderella and we’re delighted to welcome back Halifax’s favourite Dame, Adam Stafford, who will be returning as Nurse Brenda Brighouse.

Making their Halifax debut illusionists Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb, aka The Conjurors as King Julian and Queen Juniper; Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents, and the hilarious Nathan Morris as Buttons.