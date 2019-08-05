Calderdale police hunt sneak in burglar who was caught in the act by elderly Brighouse residents

Calderdale police are appealing for witnesses to find a sneak-in burglar who was seen by elderly occupants in houses across Brighouse

On Monday July 29 just before 4pm, a man with dark hair, approximately 6ft fall and of slim build, entered two houses on the same street in Brighouse via unsecured doors.

The burglaries happened in Brighouse where elderly people lived

At one of the addresses, the occupants had been tidying up their garden and then when they were making their way back inside, the suspect was spotted in the hallway.

The suspect quickly ran off empty handed.

At the other address, the occupant had fallen asleep in a chair. The suspect had entered the house and was carrying out a search of rooms when the occupant woke up.

The elderly man shouted at the suspect who then made off, without taking any property.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "This type of crime could happen anywhere in Calderdale so we are again asking that at all times you be vigilant and report all suspicious activity and keep your windows and doors locked.

"Please also take care of each other and look out for your neighbours. There are those out there who target the most vulnerable in our communities.

"Something we would encourage you to do is speak to elderly neighbours, relatives or friends, who may not have access to the internet and to share this message / advice with them. Working together, we can make Calderdale a safer place to live."

