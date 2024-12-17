Calderdale police officer arrested and suspended from duty after corruption raids in Halifax

A Calderdale police officer has been suspended from duty after being arrested on suspicion of corruption.

The 39-year-old was one of four people arrested after raids in Halifax last month.

As reported by the Courier at the time, three men – aged 32, 34 and 39 - and a 39-year-old woman were questioned following the execution of warrants at a number of addresses.

Today, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed more about the investigation which led to the raids and that a police officer is among those who were arrested.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police can confirm that four people arrested last month following the execution of warrants at a number of addresses in the Halifax area include a West Yorkshire Police officer.

"The male police constable, who is 39 years old and based in Calderdale District, was arrested alongside two other men – aged 32 and 34 – and a 39-year-old woman on November 12.

"They were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to commit a corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

"The PC, 34-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to enter into/be concerned in the acquisition/retention/use or control of criminal property and the 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

"All four have been interviewed and released on bail.

"The police constable has been suspended from duty.”

The force says only limited information could be provided last month about this Independent Office for Police Conduct-directed investigation for operational reasons.