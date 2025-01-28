Calderdale village restaurant's 'great sadness' after break-in which could cost business thousands
The break-in happened at Gio’s Italian Bar and Kitchen in Hipperholme yesterday afternoon.
The restaurant says the crime is set to cost them thousands.
It has posted: “It is with great sadness I am writing to say that we have been a victim of burglary this afternoon.
"In already difficult times for the restaurant industry, having to now pay out potentially thousands of pounds for damages and new equipment will really affect our business.
"Please can we ask if anybody has CCTV around the restaurant area, or possibly witnessed anything, that they call 101 to report this and quote crime number 13250049832.
"Any help would be greatly appreciated and please all stay vigilant as we wouldn't want to to see any other local businesses affected by these thieves.
Police can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or information can be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.