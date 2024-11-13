Scales of justice

A Calderdale woman has admitted attempting to murder a boy and possessing a steak knife during an incident in Illingworth earlier this year.

The defendant, who must not be identified at this stage to protect the identity of the child complainant, was arrested in June after the youngster suffered serious injuries.

The woman appeared before the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Rose at Bradford Crown Court this morning via a prison video link.

She pleaded guilty over the link to the attempted murder charge and a further allegation of possession of an article with a blade or point namely a steak knife.

The judge was told that a psychiatric report was still awaited which was needed before the defendant’s potential transfer to the Newton Lodge medium secure hospital unit near Wakefield.

Judge Rose indicated that her transfer to the unit as soon as possible was the proper course to take and fixed a further court hearing for next week.

The judge told the defendant that he was going to try to get her transferred to hospital as soon as possible so that proper reports could be obtained and a proper outcome in her case.