Calderdale's mum's anger after daughter knocked down on zebra crossing outside her primary school by hit-and-run driver

Millie Mattock, 11, was knocked down on the zebra crossing on Rochdale Road as she left Shade Primary School last Monday.

The driver stopped only momentarily, say the other parents who helped Millie, before driving off without checking she was OK.

The schoolgirl has been left covered in grazes and bruises and badly shaken.

Clare Townley and her daughter Millie at the crossing where she was knocked down

Concerned parents followed the driver and managed to get his registration, which Millie’s mum - Clare Townley - says they passed on to police.

She is a former councillor who campaigned for the crossing to be introduced and was waiting for Millie by Todmorden Library to walk the rest of the way home.

She is furious at the police’s response to the incident, saying no officer attended the scene and she has been told the driver has not been visited at home. Instead, she says police have told her he will be sent a letter, asking him to confirm within 28 days that he was driving the car at the time.

She is concerned that leaves no hope of testing whether he was under the influence of drink or drugs.

“Millie could have been killed,” she said. ”But the people who are meant to protect us don’t seem to care.

“All the parents have been rallying round - they’re horrified.

“Millie can’t understand why the police don’t care about a a child being hit on a zebra crossing.”

Chief Inspector Gary Panther ,of Calderdale District Police, said: “An investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances regarding the incident by officers within the Roads Policing Team.

“On this occasion, officers did not attend the scene. This is normal procedure in cases where officers already have witness details, police have been informed the victim has not required hospital treatment, and there is no victim or vehicle present there to physically see.

“Officers had made follow up enquiries to allow us to make contact with the victim’s family and were progressing these when we were contacted by the child’s mother who made a first party report.