Calderdale's rural communities being targeted by criminals after spate of burglaries

The Calderdale police force has issued a message for people to make sure their outbuildings are secured after a spate of incidents.

A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately here in Calderdale we have seen a slight increase in burglaries and attempted burglaries within some of our rural communities.

"Most recently in the Barkisland, Soyland and Hebden Bridge areas. It would appear that outbuildings have been targeted and, in some offences, quad bikes have been stolen.

Police officers in Calderdale have issued a warning to residents

"Please make sure you have done all you can to secure your buildings and vehicles and report any suspicious activity to us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively report online via the West Yorkshire Police website.

"If you would like a free Crime Prevention Security Survey of your property from our Crime Prevention Officers please email [email protected] and this can be arranged."