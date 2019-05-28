Callous Calderdale burglars steal sentimental jewellery from 88-year-old in house raid

Burglars took a large amount of sentimental jewellery belonging to a pensioner in a Calderdale house raid.

Police are appealing for information following the burglary, which occurred on Caldene Avenue in Mythholmroyd, Halifax on Wednesday May 22, 2019.

Officers have released an image of an item of property taken during the incident, which is believed to have happened around 9:30pm.

A large amount of sentimental items of jewellery belonging to the 88 year old occupant were taken, including a series of Beatrix Potter 50p pieces.

Detective Constable Jason Mohan of Calderdale CID, said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward or anyone who is offered any of the property for sale in a deal that is ‘too good to be true’ to come forward.”

If you have any information, please call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 13190261225 or by using Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Likewise, you can contact the police on-line via the live chat facility. This can be found on the Force website.

