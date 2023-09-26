Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The “Just Don’t” campaign, which was launched last week, will fight to improve the safety of women and girls, alongside partners across the region.

The campaign comes as research, by UN Women UK, reveals that 86 per cent of young women across the country have experienced sexual harassment in public.

In response, Mayor Tracy Brabin is urging everybody in the region to be an ally, step up, call it out and help stop it.

Mayor, Tracy Brabin has launched a new campaign to raise awareness of the daily harrasment women and girls face.

The campaign, which was launched during the Violence Against Women and Girls Week of Action, is centred around a video which shows men and boys making excuses for inappropriate behaviour and harassment in everyday situations.

Ms Brabin, said: “The fact that we, as women and girls, have to face constant harassment and abuse in our everyday lives is appalling, but sadly not surprising.

"This isn’t about blame — men and boys have a key role to play in helping us end this behaviour. This is about encouraging them as allies to see the problem and empowering them to help us by stepping up and calling it out.

"Things must change. Our message in this campaign is that it’s not banter, it’s not harmless, and it’s not OK — so just don’t. I’m urging everybody to join us in this fight to tackle inappropriate behaviour towards women and girls."

Detective Superintendent Vanessa Rolfe, West Yorkshire Police’s Lead for Violence Against Women and Girls, said: “Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls continues to be a top priority for West Yorkshire Police, and we will continue to work alongside our partners to raise awareness around the impact of inappropriate behaviour.“We are pleased to have been involved with the development of this campaign, which highlights realistic situations that women and girls are faced with here in West Yorkshire on a daily basis.“We will continue to have a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse, harassment and violence against women and girls and will support in changing the behaviour and culture that leads to offending.”