Can you help? Police appeal for witnesses after serious injury collision in Todmorden

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Todmorden.

It happened on the A646 Burnley Road at about 1.45pm on Saturday (February 22), when a white Ford Fiesta travelling from Cornholme towards Todmorden left the road and collided with a dry stone wall.

The driver, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered serious injuries.

These were not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has footage which may assist is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 869 of 22 February.