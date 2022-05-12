Cannabis discovered in attic and cellar of Halifax house

At 11.36am yesterday, police were called to attend "a concern for safety" at a property on Third Avenue.

Following the visit, officers visited another house on the same street.

Inside, they discovered a number of cannabis plants in the attic and cellar.

Police made the find yesterday.

No one was in at the house at the time of the police's visit and enquiries are ongoing.

Northern PowerGrid also attended to ensure the electricity was safe.