Car failed to stop for police, mounted kerb and drove over grassed Halifax play area

By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Oct 2025, 17:03 BST
Police are looking for people who saw a car which failed to stop for police before being dumped in Halifax.

They say the 09-plate grey Mazda 3 was driving through Ovenden.

Officers say the car failed to stop for police in Mill Lane before it drove “at speed” towards Boothtown where it mounted the kerb in Canterbury Crescent and drove over a grassed play area.

"The vehicle was then abandoned and the suspect made off on foot,” said a police spokesperson.

Police are appealing for witnessesplaceholder image
Anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened at around 4.30pm on Friday, September 5, is being asked to call police.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who has footage which might help with the investigation.

Anyone who can help should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

The crime reference is 13250571630.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

