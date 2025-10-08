Car failed to stop for police, mounted kerb and drove over grassed Halifax play area

Police are looking for people who saw a car which failed to stop for police before being dumped in Halifax.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say the 09-plate grey Mazda 3 was driving through Ovenden.

Officers say the car failed to stop for police in Mill Lane before it drove “at speed” towards Boothtown where it mounted the kerb in Canterbury Crescent and drove over a grassed play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The vehicle was then abandoned and the suspect made off on foot,” said a police spokesperson.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened at around 4.30pm on Friday, September 5, is being asked to call police.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who has footage which might help with the investigation.

Anyone who can help should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

The crime reference is 13250571630.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.