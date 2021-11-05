Car rammed into Halifax town centre taxi rank and causes significant damage to building
Police are appealing for information after an incident in Halifax where a vehicle was used to cause damage to a taxi rank.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 11:16 am
The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday, November 4, 2021) between 1.30am and 2.30am at A-Star Taxis, Bull Green, in Halifax.
A vehicle was driven into the taxi rank and caused significant damage to the building.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13210566843.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.