Car rammed into Halifax town centre taxi rank and causes significant damage to building

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday, November 4, 2021) between 1.30am and 2.30am at A-Star Taxis, Bull Green, in Halifax.

A vehicle was driven into the taxi rank and caused significant damage to the building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13210566843.

