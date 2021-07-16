Car used in alleged in Halifax crimes seized in Queens Road as Class A drugs also recovered

On July 12, Operation Hawmill focused on the Queens Road area of Halifax.

During the patrols three vehicles were seized.

One vehicle had no tax after it had expired 18 months ago and one was seized for no insurance.

Operation Hawmill in Calderdale

The other vehicle was seized as officers believed it had been used in a number of crimes and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were recovered.

Operation Hawmill is Calderdale’s partnership road safety operation and is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership.

As part of the operation, additional resources are deployed on the roads of Calderdale into areas that have been highlighted as a concern in the community.

Between August 2020 and March 2021, Operation Hawmill saw 615 road safety outcomes which resulted in 266 fixed penalty tickets issued for the fatal four offences as well as 20 arrests for drink/drug driving, 48 illegal vehicle offences and the disruption of organised crime groups.

The fatal four offences include speeding, drug/drink driving, use of a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

The additional work undertaken by Operation Hawmill supports the daily work of Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Road Policing, and patrol teams.

Co-Chair of the Road Safety Delivery Group, Inspector Ben Doughty, said: “Road safety is vitally important to the residents of Calderdale and we listen to community concerns.

“Over the years we have seen an increase in the awareness of Operation Hawmill, and an increased awareness of the risks associated with bad driving, however motorists still put themselves, other road users and pedestrians at risk through dangerous driving.

“We will prosecute anyone who continues to put themselves and others at risk, and offenders will face points on their license, a fine, having their vehicle seized or ending up in court if they disregard the basic laws of driving.”