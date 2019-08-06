Cars stolen and registration plates dumped during Halifax house raid

Two cars were stolen and another had licence plates removed during two separate incidents in Halifax.

Overnight between July 28 and 29, registrations plates were removed from a vehicle parked at an address on Roils Head Road.

Thieves made their way into a house through a window

Thieves made their way into a house through a window

A day later between 10pm on July 30 and 6.45am on July 31 entry was gained to a house when suspects climbed through a window in Ovenden.

READ MORE: Calderdale police hunt sneak in burglar who was caught in the act by elderly Brighouse residents
A tidy search of the downstairs rooms of the house was carried out.

The keys for two vehicles, an Audi A3 and a Fiat 500, were found and the vehicles stolen from outside the address.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.