CCTV appeal after Calderdale police officers come under attack by youths throwing fireworks

A number of incidents were recorded on the evening of Friday November 5, including one whereby a large number of youths congregated on a grassed area between Plum Street and Vickerman Street.

The youths were seen being aggressive and anti-social towards people passing by and also threw fireworks at police when officers initially attended.

No-one was injured in the incident which came to an end when more offices arrived at the scene, causing the group to disperse.

The youths congregated on grassed area between Plum Street and Vickerman Street. (Google Street View)

DI Simon Archer of Calderdale CID said: “We are investigating a number of incidents of public disorder which occurred in the areas surrounding Damson Place and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and has witnessed any incidents, or who has any information, to come forward.”

“We are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, in the areas of Vickerman Street, Plum Street, Parkinson Lane, Summergate Street, Clifton Avenue and Victoria Avenue.

“Anti-social behaviour and violent incidents such as these cannot and will not be tolerated and I’m sure the majority of those in the community will support our efforts in identifying those involved. I can promise that we will do everything we can to identify the persons involved in this disorder who will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 or via the website quoting crime reference 13210572391.