Detectives investigating a robbery at a Halifax supermarket want to speak to this man.

They were called to Tesco on Haugh Shaw Road after a man tried to take goods from the store without paying.

When challenged, the man assaulted two Tesco staff and a member of the public.

Police say they believe the man in this CCTV image may have information that could help with their investigation.

Police would like to speak to the man in this image

The theft happened at around noon on Friday, May 30.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information that might help detectives with their investigation is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using the live chat on the force’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250303544.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.