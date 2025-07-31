Detectives have made a CCTV appeal after a man suffered serious injuries in Halifax.

Detectives say a man in his 20s suffered serious face injuries during what they have described as an “incident” on Haugh Shaw Road.

They have released this image and say they are keen to speak to the man in grey as they believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

Police have described him as an Asian man in his mid-to-late-30s, around 5ft 9ins tall, and of medium build.

They say he was wearing grey joggers and a long-sleeved T-shirt.

The incident happened on June 14 and police say they have tried to identify the man but are now appealing for the public’s help.

Anyone who can help should call Calderdale District CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13250334246.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.