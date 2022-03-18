CCTV appeal of man indecently exposing himself around Halifax town centre
Police investigating reports of a man indecently exposing himself in and around Halifax town centre have issued an image of a man they would like to identify.
He is described as white, around 5ft 4 to 5ft 6ins tall and is believed to be middle aged.
The incidents, which were reported to have occurred between March 9 and 15, are being investigated by Calderdale CID, and officers have been carrying out additional patrols.
Anyone who can assist in identifying this man is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference to quote is 13220128588
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.