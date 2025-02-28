CCTV appeal: Police investigating a theft issue image of woman they would like to identify
Officers would like to speak to this woman regarding an incident which occurred in Halifax town centre earlier this month.
A woman in her sixties reported her purse had been stolen from her bag.
This contained her bank card, which was later used to make withdrawals from a cash machine.
Anyone who can help to identify the woman in this image is asked to contact police in Halifax on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13250087398.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.