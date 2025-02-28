CCTV appeal: Police investigating a theft issue image of woman they would like to identify

Police investigating a theft have issued an image of a woman they would like to identify.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers would like to speak to this woman regarding an incident which occurred in Halifax town centre earlier this month.

A woman in her sixties reported her purse had been stolen from her bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This contained her bank card, which was later used to make withdrawals from a cash machine.

Police investigating a theft have issued an image of a woman they would like to identify.

Anyone who can help to identify the woman in this image is asked to contact police in Halifax on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13250087398.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.