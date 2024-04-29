CCTV appeal: Police issue images of men they want to speak to after a violent disorder in Halifax
Calderdale District CID would like to speak to anyone who can assist their investigations or possibly identify men involved in the violent disorder incident on Fenton Road, Halifax on Thursday November 21, 2023.
The incident took place between 10.30pm and 10.40pm when a male victim was chased by a gang of males and assaulted.
He suffered serious head injuries in the incident.
DC Swire of Calderdale CID, said: “Detectives are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries into this serious assault and we are now issuing images of men we wish to identify as part of our investigation.
“We do appreciate that some of these images are of low quality but feel it is important to release the visual material we have in case anyone can identify any of the persons pictured, or can provide any information to assist the investigation.
“Information can be given to Calderdale District CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230646790.
“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111. “