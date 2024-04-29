Pictures: National World, BBC and BBC/Red Productions/Ben BlackallPictures: National World, BBC and BBC/Red Productions/Ben Blackall
Pictures: National World, BBC and BBC/Red Productions/Ben Blackall

Happy Valley anniversary: 13 Halifax and Calderdale filming locations used in series one of BBC drama

As we mark ten years since the first series of Happy Valley hit our screens, we’re taking a look at some of the filming locations that were used in series one of the BBC drama.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 08:12 BST

How many do you recognise?

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations - Here are 38 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

Happy Valley stars share where their favourite filming locations were throughout the BBC series

Happy Valley filming locations – 17 streets, cafes and towns used in the third and final series of BBC drama

A lot of scenes for the first series were shot at the old Sowerby Bridge police station.

1. Filming locations

A lot of scenes for the first series were shot at the old Sowerby Bridge police station. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Catherine Cawood's house is a constant throughout all three series and Hangingroyd Lane, Hebden Bridge was used for it.

2. Filming locations

Catherine Cawood's house is a constant throughout all three series and Hangingroyd Lane, Hebden Bridge was used for it. Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
Some very dramatic scenes were filmed on Heath Hill Road, Mount Tabor in the first series of Happy Valley.

3. Filming locations

Some very dramatic scenes were filmed on Heath Hill Road, Mount Tabor in the first series of Happy Valley. Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
The eatery on Tuel Lane, Sowerby Bridge was used a couple of times in series one.

4. Filming locations

The eatery on Tuel Lane, Sowerby Bridge was used a couple of times in series one. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BBCHappy ValleyCalderdaleHalifax