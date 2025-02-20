CCTV image released of man police want to speak to after charity boxes stolen from Rastrick Cricket Club
The Calderdale Crime District Information Team would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man pictured as they continue to investigate a burglary at Rastrick Cricket Club, Brighouse, on 14 February.
The offence took place at about 3am when a suspect broke in and stole two charity boxes containing an amount of cash.
Anyone who recognises the man or who could assist enquiries is asked to contact The Calderdale District Information Team on 101 referencing crime number 13250091188.
Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.