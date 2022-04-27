CCTV of Halifax robbery suspects who demanded money and stole money from a safe in hotel

West Yorkshire Police officers have released details today of the incident that occurred at The Imperial Crown Hotel on Horton Street, Halifax on Wednesday, January 26 this year.

It was reported that a man entered the premises and demanded money from the tills before going to a safe, located in another room, and removing money from it.

He was said to have put the money in a bag and then left the area.

CCTV of the robbery suspects

He was described as a white male, approximately six feet tall with short brown hair and was believed to be in his thirties.

The second suspect was described as a white female of slim build with dark brown hair.

A man was initially arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released without charge.

Anyone with information regarding the two individuals pictured is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13220044789.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.