CCTV released of burglary suspect who broke into two homes
Detectives investigating two burglaries on homes in Outlane have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.
The incidents happened on Wednesday, October 6, at 9.30am and 10.15am at addresses on Springfield Terrace and Old Lindley Road.
The offender climbed through an insecure rear bedroom window and stolen property from inside the Springfield Terrace address before being disturbed while climbing through a ground floor window at Old Lindley Road and making his way from the property.
A stolen television was later recovered from nearby woods.
Anyone with any information to assist with identifying the suspect is asked to contact myself at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13210509131 and 13210513695, or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.