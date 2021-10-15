CCTV released of burglary suspect who broke into two homes

The incidents happened on Wednesday, October 6, at 9.30am and 10.15am at addresses on Springfield Terrace and Old Lindley Road.

The offender climbed through an insecure rear bedroom window and stolen property from inside the Springfield Terrace address before being disturbed while climbing through a ground floor window at Old Lindley Road and making his way from the property.

A stolen television was later recovered from nearby woods.

CCTV image of the burglary suspect