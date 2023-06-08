But police say he is now accused of 10 new charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

John Oswin, 56, of Grove Court in Ovenden, had faced 10 charges of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and his case was committed to crown court from Bradford Magistrates Court last month.

The allegations related to incidents in various locations across Calderdale including Shibden Park, Savile Park, Shroggs Park and the canal towpath at Cromwell Bottom in Brighouse.

The charges have been dropped

The incidents were alleged to have happened in April and May this year.

Yesterday morning (Wednesday), Oswin appeared via a video link from HMP Dovegate for his first Bradford Crown Court hearing.

But prosecutor Camille Morland informed the judge that a letter had already been sent to Oswin’s solicitors saying all matters before the crown court were being discontinued.

Oswin will remain in custody after being recalled on his prison licence from a previous conviction.

West Yorkshire Police say Oswin was yesterday charged with 10 offences of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

He will appear before Bradford Magistrates for these matters on July 28.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the live chat function on force’s website.

