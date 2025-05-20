Cold cases: 'Body in the boot', man dumped in reservoir and six other unsolved Calderdale murders dating all the way back to 1957

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th May 2025, 13:33 BST
There are still killers who have never been found who are responsible for the brutal deaths of people in Calderdale.

West Yorkshire Police has given the names of eight victims in unsolved murder cases following a Freedom of Information request made by the Courier.

The force has a dedicated cold case team review detectives who ensure investigation into unsolved cases do not stop, no matter how far they date back.

They include shopkeeper Emily Pye, whose body was discovered in her corner shop in Gibbet Street, Halifax, where she had been repeatedly bludgeoned over the head.

Eight of Calderdale's unsolved murders


She was killed on June 8, 1957 and the attacker escaped unseen.

Despite an anonymous call to the Courier in the 1980s by a man who said his father had made a deathbed confession to the 80-year-old’s killing, the murderer has never been found.

Victoria Williamson, known as Vicky, was found dead on Christmas morning by two teenage schoolboys in Zechariah Wood, below Branch Road in Barkisland.

Miss Williamson, 63, was on her way home from a shoppin trip when the killer struck on December 23, 1964.

Emily Pye


Alexander "Sandy" McClelland's badly decomposed corpse was found in the boot of his own Ford Cortina at a car park in Bethel Street, Brighouse, on October 7, 1985.

Initially police suspected suicide but a murder hunt began after a post-mortem examination revealed he died of stab wounds.

Officers investigating the case at the time described the 66-year-old's murder as baffling.

Laurence Winstanley had disappeared from his home in Oldham in October 1988 a year before his body was discovered a year in Baitings Dam, Ripponden when a hot summer meant water levels at the dam dropped by 40ft to 50ft.

Police search for Lisa Ambler


He had been savagely beaten and shot through the head. An attempt had been made to destroy his corpse which was weighted down by a pick-axe, wrapped in curtains and sash cords from his home, before being thrown into the water.

Mytholmroyd pensioner Agnes Ogden was found dead in her home on Erringden Road on December 19, 1991.

Police said it was not clear whether anything was stolen from her house and no motive has ever been established for the attack.

Colin Murphy was a nightclub owner who had £3,000 in his pocket when he pulled into the drive of his mansion in Eastwood after a night at a casino.

Vicky Williamson


Mr Murphy, 53, was repeatedly bludgeoned in the face with a heavy weapon.

Despite his serious injuries, he managed to rouse the couple who were looking after his home but he died in hospital 28 hours later.

It is now more than 30 years since 13-year-old Lindsay Rimer – described as a bright and inquisitive girl – disappeared from Hebden Bridge.

She left her home in Cambridge Street to buy cornflakes on November 7, 1994 but never returned.

Her body was found five months later in Rochdale Canal.

Lisa Ambler vanished after leaving her boyfriend in Halifax town centre on July 31, 2003.

Colin Murphy


The 37-year-old had been sleeping rough in a tent near Southowram Bank.

The investigation became a murder inquiry when Lisa could not be found.

Anyone with information about any of these cases should call police on 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

