Concern as Calderdale's 'alarming' domestic violence figures reveal police are called to 15 incidents a day

Calderdale’s “alarming” levels of domestic violence are not improving and are continuing to concern a social care watchdog.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale has levels of domestic abuse which stand out against comparable areas, Calderdale Children and Young People’s Scrutiny Board members heard.

They asked why this was happening and what could be done to change things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council officers said incidents had risen in the school holidays and “big sporting events” were also an issue.

The figures were "alarming" said one councillor

Last autumn, a cross-party, cross-board report on domestic abuse was sent to senior cabinet councillors for consideration and also to West Yorkshire Police and the NHS.

It revealed Calderdale police are still being called to deal with 15 incidents of domestic violence a day – described as a “staggering figure”, with review lead member Coun Helen Rivron (Lab, Ovenden), saying on its publication: “This is a massive issue that affects all communities of Calderdale.”

Despite work being done by partners authorities including the council and police, the trend was disturbing, board members said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Board chair, Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said: “It is really quite worrying to know there is so much – it is quite alarming.”

Members were discussing domestic violence in context of the affect it has on children in families affected.

Shelagh Hirst, board member, said: “I am trying to understand how big a problem this is in Calderdale and thinking about what we can do as a borough to help reduce that.

“Because for children the impact lasts with them forever.”

In some cases a child which experienced abuse in any way could become an abuser, she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said Calderdale has robust practices in place for dealing with incidences of domestic abuse, although funding for work being done with abusers had come to an end in August.

Board members also asked questions on issues ranging from promotion of, and access to, services, work with young people seeking asylum, team staffing levels and support, work done in areas where Ofsted said there could be improvements, housing partnerships and procedures for dealing with young people being released from custody.

If you have a story to share, email [email protected]