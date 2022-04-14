Convicted child rapist is jailed again after downloading sex images of kids in Brighouse

Back in 2011, James Green was jailed for five years at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court for raping a girl under 13 and in 2019 the same court locked him up for ten months for downloading indecent images of children.

As part of that latest sentence he was also made subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order which banned him from having unauthorised devices which could access the internet.

But Bradford Crown Court heard yesterday (Wednesday) that West Yorkshire police officers were alerted in April last year to the downloading of sickening child abuse images and videos and their inquiries led to Green being arrested in August.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Green

When his mobile phone was examined, officers found more than 250 movie and still images in the worst category involving the sexual abuse of children under five years old.

About a fortnight later police officers made another check on Green at his home in Croft Place and when they asked about any more phones he replied: "I’ve got another one. There’s things on it. I can’t help myself.”

This time officers found a Samsung mobile phone hidden under his mattress and there were a small number of indecent images on the device.

Green, 32, was released on police bail, but when a further monitoring check was carried out in October he had obtained another mobile phone without informing the public protection unit and it was found hidden in a plant pot.

Green pleaded guilty to a series of offences relating to his downloading of indecent images of children and persistent breaches of his SHPO and yesterday the Recorder of Bradford Judge Richard Mansell QC jailed him again for a total of 24 months.

The judge said his offending was aggravated by his previous convictions and he had committed serious and persistent breaches of the order.