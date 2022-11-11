Martin Derby, aged 34, of Prescott Street in Halifax ordered to pay £60 compensation for stealing £60-worth of washing tablets from Wilko

Maxine Fleetwood, aged 26, of Wakefield Road in Sowerby Bridge fined £120 and ordered to pay £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating.

Paul Mauger, aged 63, of Furness Avenue in Illingworth fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 for using racially-aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

The cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court

Gemma Taylor, aged 46, of Brussels Court in Halifax ordered to pay £197 compensation and £26 victim surcharge for stealing a handbag and clothing from River Island.

Anthony Wilkinson, aged 50, of Old Lane in Brighouse committed to prison for 12 weeks, ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 16 months for driving while disqualified.

Neil Crombie Main, aged 49, of Beech Road in Sowerby Bridge ordered to pay compensation of £180 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 for stealing bottled of whiskey from Sainsbury’s in Brighouse.

Nathan Hegney, aged 33, of Alloe Field View in Illingworth made subject of community order and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assaulting a police officer.

Colin Sturton, aged 45, of Sturton Lane in Illingworth fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for six months for driving while disqualified.

Kimberly Dean, aged 51, of Alegar Street in Clifton committed to prison for eight weeks for stealing two vacuum cleaners from Boyes, six bottles of whiskey from Lidl, perfume from Superdrug and a vacuum cleaner from Wilko.

Ashton Hoyle, aged 29, of Union Street in Halifax fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £120 and costs of £85 for driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Jamie Harrison, aged 29, of Skirden Road in Illingworth fined £240 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 for assaulting two police officers.

