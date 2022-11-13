Steen Sutherland Wood, aged 27, of Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £22 for destroying an Xbox.

Anthony Broadhurst, aged 33, of Tewit Close in Illingworth ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and costs of £85, and made the subject of a community order for failing to provide a blood specimen, possessing a small amount of cannabis and failing to surrender to custody.

Frank Howell, aged 32, of Market Street in Todmorden fined £265 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85, and disqualified from driving for three years for drug driving.

The cases were all heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Naomi Marum, aged 28, of Brougham Road in Boothtown made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £50 compensation for stealing items worth £23.50 from Poundland and assault.

Graham Fieldhouse, aged 42, of Keighley Road in Illingworth fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and compensation of £35 for stealing a shaver from Boots and destroying a TV.

Adil Mahmood, aged 22, of Queens Way in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and costs of £85, and disqualified from driving for nine months for wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty and driving while disqualified.

Mark McWhir, aged 48, of Orchan Road in Todmorden fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 for breaching an exclusion order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Sliwka, aged 58, of Grove Park in Halifax disqualified from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154 and costs of £85 for drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance or an MOT.

Andrea Hedges, aged 62, of Woodside Place in Halifax made the subject of a community order, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 26 months for drink driving.

Wesley Smith, aged 39, of Oak Street in Elland fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and costs of £85 for possession of cannabis.