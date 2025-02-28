Crash near People's Park: Guilty plea from man charged with causing death of Halifax girl Alice Williams
Nine-year-old Alice Williams, a pupil at St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy in Halifax, died after being hit by a car on King Cross Street, near People’s Park, on July 8, 2023.
She was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.
Qadeer Hussain, aged 55 and of Essex Street in Halifax, appeared before Bradford Crown Court today where he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
He is due to be sentenced on Friday, May 2.
Alice was a “bright, loving and beautiful girl, who brought her family and friends joy every day,” said her loved ones.
They also said the little girl loved to read and write, and added: “She had an optimistic outlook on life and believed that magic is there to be found – in nature, in each other and in our imaginations.”