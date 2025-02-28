A man has admitted causing the death of a much loved Halifax schoolgirl.

Nine-year-old Alice Williams, a pupil at St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy in Halifax, died after being hit by a car on King Cross Street, near People’s Park, on July 8, 2023.

She was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Qadeer Hussain, aged 55 and of Essex Street in Halifax, appeared before Bradford Crown Court today where he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Alice Williams died after the crash in Halifax

He is due to be sentenced on Friday, May 2.

Alice was a “bright, loving and beautiful girl, who brought her family and friends joy every day,” said her loved ones.

They also said the little girl loved to read and write, and added: “She had an optimistic outlook on life and believed that magic is there to be found – in nature, in each other and in our imaginations.”