And with lambing season approaching, he is extremely worried he could lose more.

All of the attacks have happened in the last month on rural land off Hays Lane in Mixenden.

The most recent was on Monday (January 30).

Police are appealing for witnesses

Halifax Neighbourhood Police Team say the area is remote and the attacks are happening after dark but the culprits may be walking in the area in the daytime to familiarise themselves with the land so people out walking there may have seen them.

"It has been suggested that lurcher-type dogs are involved, with at least three males with them at any one time,” said the team.

"Most reports are in the evening, normally between 9pm and 10pm.

"The farmer is extremely worried that, as the lambing season is looming, he is at the risk of losing more sheep to dog attacks.”