Crime: 16 sheep dead after three dog attacks on Halifax farmer's land

A Halifax farmer has lost up to 16 sheep after three dog attacks on his stock.

By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 9:28am

And with lambing season approaching, he is extremely worried he could lose more.

All of the attacks have happened in the last month on rural land off Hays Lane in Mixenden.

The most recent was on Monday (January 30).

Police are appealing for witnesses
Halifax Neighbourhood Police Team say the area is remote and the attacks are happening after dark but the culprits may be walking in the area in the daytime to familiarise themselves with the land so people out walking there may have seen them.

"It has been suggested that lurcher-type dogs are involved, with at least three males with them at any one time,” said the team.

"Most reports are in the evening, normally between 9pm and 10pm.

"The farmer is extremely worried that, as the lambing season is looming, he is at the risk of losing more sheep to dog attacks.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

