The Elland man’s Ford Transit van was pulled over on Friday (January 13) on the M6 near Lancaster.

When they searched the vehicle, officers uncovered six zip-lock bags containing cannabis, a carrier bag containing around £20,000, plus paraphernalia associated with drug supply.

The 61-year-old man from Elland was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug supply and money laundering.

Cash was found in the van

He was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has information about possible criminal activity can report it by calling police on 101, ringing 999 in an emergency or reporting what they know online by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

