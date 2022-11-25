Police were called to Francis Street shortly after 9.45am on yesterday (Thursday) following reports that a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed.

They said he was taken to hospital to be treated for upper body injuries “that are not believed to be life-threatening”.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody in connection with the attack.

People's Park in Halifax

At least one of the entrances to People’s Park on King Cross Street was taped off last night while police investigated.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Calderdale CID on 101 or contact them using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 0452 of November 24.

