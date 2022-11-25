Crime: Halifax park taped off after teen stabbed
A Halifax park was taped off after a teenage boy was stabbed.
Police were called to Francis Street shortly after 9.45am on yesterday (Thursday) following reports that a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed.
They said he was taken to hospital to be treated for upper body injuries “that are not believed to be life-threatening”.
A man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody in connection with the attack.
At least one of the entrances to People’s Park on King Cross Street was taped off last night while police investigated.
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Calderdale CID on 101 or contact them using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 0452 of November 24.
Any information about what happened that might help police with their enquiries can also be passed on anonymously via independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.