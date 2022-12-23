Crime: Hundreds of cannabis plants discovered growing near Halifax town centre
Police have uncovered a cannabis farm with more than 200 plants growing on the outskirts of Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 12:10pm
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the find yesterday (Thursday) at around 9am at the bottom of Pellon Lane.
"The electricity had been bypassed directly into the mains under the pavement outside and was in a dangerous state,” they said.
They are now investigating who was growing the plants.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.